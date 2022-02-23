Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchbarker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
West Penn Outpatient Services At Bethel Park990 Higbee Dr Ste B103, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7940
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6500
- 3 2508 Myrtle St Fl 2, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7822
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
At first, I was scared, after meeting Dr.Buchbarker my fears lessened as she explained everything to me, I wasn't expecting this on a first visit. Every visit thereafter has been encouraging and informative. Her staff is exceptional, everyone there makes you feel like family.
About Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386646719
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
