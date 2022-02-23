See All Hematologists in Bethel Park, PA
Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD

Hematology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Buchbarker works at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    West Penn Outpatient Services At Bethel Park
    990 Higbee Dr Ste B103, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 854-7940
    Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital
    575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 267-6500
    2508 Myrtle St Fl 2, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 452-7822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acmh Hospital
  • Canonsburg General Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Washington Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2022
    At first, I was scared, after meeting Dr.Buchbarker my fears lessened as she explained everything to me, I wasn't expecting this on a first visit. Every visit thereafter has been encouraging and informative. Her staff is exceptional, everyone there makes you feel like family.
    KJ — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386646719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Buchbarker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchbarker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchbarker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchbarker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchbarker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

