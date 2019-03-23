Dr. Diane Braza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Braza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Braza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Braza works at
Locations
-
1
The Medical College of Wisconsin Inc.1155 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-7199
-
2
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians IncN91W15750 FALLS PKWY, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 532-1268
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braza?
I saw Dr, Braza for pain issues with my spine. She did a thorough exam and explained the plan that we would follow. She was compassionate and showed great competence in explaining my options. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with spinal problems.
About Dr. Diane Braza, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467404970
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braza works at
Dr. Braza has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.