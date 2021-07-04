Dr. Diane Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Bai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Bai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup2910 S Meridian Ste 350, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 445-5750
Pacific Medical Centers1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1101
Pacific Medical Centers1909 214th St SE Ste 115, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 412-7200
Dr. Y. Bai Got really sick?..don't wanna die? Now is here here looking for a G.I Get in line sign up with THE Dr. Bai She takes your pains when you cry Testify best Dr on planet primo G.I Match her skills?.. look around try! Address her properly rest G.Is sigh A Primo Queen G.I..Dr. Diane Y. Bai If G.Is where only single she's 6 ply Trust me Dr. Queen lets no one die She does miracles rest all do is try Top M.D wells always full never dry Feel her top care minute she say hi Any questions?.to cure is her reply!. Here telling the world about Dr. Bai A gold red rose in garden full of G.Is She fry bake cook rest can only fry! See this Great Doctor with wings fly Her patient ambassador tell no lies Got really sick?..and don't wanna die? Then get in line see the Great Dr. Y Bai! ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ A Humble poem (one out of 164 poems) written by me..to honor..and inform...regarding the one and only..Dr. Diane Y. Bai. Sun 7/4/2021©
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Med Ctr|Columbia University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Bai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bai has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bai speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.