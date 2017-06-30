Dr. Diane Arvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Arvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Arvin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Arvin works at
Locations
-
1
Arvin Diane M MD1202 Washington St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-8212
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arvin?
Diane is wonderful, I cannot recommend? her enough. You can tell she truly cares and is very good at what she does. She could make me feel calm even when I was dealing with heavy issues.
About Dr. Diane Arvin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1881782795
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.