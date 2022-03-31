Dr. Annalett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Annalett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Annalett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 737 Delaware Ave Fl 1, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 533-4065
- 2 5904 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 886-5493
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
When I was looking for a new Psychiatrist, I wanted one who would listen, understand, be empathetic, and encourage Patient involvement in their treatment. Dr. Annalett is all of the above. She doesn't over-medicate and cares about you as a person also.
About Dr. Diane Annalett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548277643
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
