Dr. Diane Ainsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Ainsworth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Westmed Medical Group720 Post Rd Ste 270, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
- White Plains Hospital
I’ve been with Dr. Ainsworth for about 20 years. She is amazing. She listens and takes detailed notes. She makes sure she addresses every concerns you have. I moved 67 miles away and I will ALWAYS make the trip because she’s worth it. I won’t change doctors.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770645756
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
