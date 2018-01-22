Dr. Diane Adams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Adams, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Adams, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
1
St.francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 778-2229
2
Saint Francis Women's Center620 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 691-3800
3
St. Francis Womens Center532 Greenhill Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 778-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor for women's health I think I ever had. Gave me 2 beautiful babies and eased my mind each time. Had she not left the practice I would still go there.
About Dr. Diane Adams, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487636148
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
