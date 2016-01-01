Dr. Diana Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Zheng, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
Locations
Nova Medical , PLLC3712 Prince St Ste 3C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 380-7800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Zheng, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1952336877
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng has seen patients for Ataxia, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zheng speaks Chinese.
Dr. Zheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.