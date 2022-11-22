Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon-Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Omniaestheticsmd5 W 19th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsFriday10:00am - 6:30pm
- 2 19 Orchard St, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (631) 923-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Schwartz. She throughly explained the procedure from start to finish which helped ease my nerves. From the moment I met her I knew I was in great hands. Extremely happy with my results. Very professional and wonderful bed side manner. Amazing staff. Highly recommend !!!!!
About Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1306003405
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- UCLA
- New York University School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
