Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Yoon-Schwartz works at Omniaestheticsmd in New York, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omniaestheticsmd
    5 W 19th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
  2. 2
    19 Orchard St, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 923-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I had an amazing experience with Dr. Schwartz. She throughly explained the procedure from start to finish which helped ease my nerves. From the moment I met her I knew I was in great hands. Extremely happy with my results. Very professional and wonderful bed side manner. Amazing staff. Highly recommend !!!!!
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD
    About Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306003405
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Yoon-Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon-Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon-Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoon-Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon-Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon-Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon-Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon-Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

