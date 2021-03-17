See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Diana Woodall, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Diana Woodall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Woodall works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park
    12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5526
  2. 2
    All Stars Aba LLC
    1700 Northside Dr NW Ste A7, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 482-2877

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Diana Woodall, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427412139
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Woodall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Woodall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woodall works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Woodall’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

