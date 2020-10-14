Dr. Diana Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
FMG - Tarzana18411 Clark St Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (877) 503-0518
Facey Medical Group18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 404, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very careful to choose a new GYN (my previous retired after 22 years as her patient) and Dr Wong was the perfect choice. I brought previous documents and chart which she carefully reviewed and this put me at ease. I liked her right away what more can I say...I am have complete trust in Tarzana Providence Cedars Hospital of which she is affiliated as I do in Facey Group (super easy MY Chart log in an get results, appts, payment and more online. Thank you so much! Great Staff so friendly
About Dr. Diana Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1922019637
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- LA County USC Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
