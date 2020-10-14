Overview

Dr. Diana Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.