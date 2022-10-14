Dr. Diana Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Wilson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Neurosurgical & Spine Consultants1001 12th Ave Ste 171, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 576-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After falling in an office she was the spine/back doctor at the hospital. She took the best care of me. I was home for a short while and passed out in my garage. Back to the hospital with several more surgeries. I can say that she is the only one you want to work on anything related to your spine. I'm here because of her.
About Dr. Diana Wilson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
