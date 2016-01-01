See All General Dentists in Taylor, MI
Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Taylor, MI. 

Dr. Whittaker works at Shwedel Dental in Taylor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Cohen, DDS
Dr. Steven Cohen, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD
Dr. Andrew Atisha, DMD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. David Wheeker, DDS
Dr. David Wheeker, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shwedel Dental
    25650 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 769-3729
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whittaker?

    Photo: Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whittaker to family and friends

    Dr. Whittaker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whittaker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS.

    About Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598027088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whittaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whittaker works at Shwedel Dental in Taylor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Whittaker’s profile.

    Dr. Whittaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Whittaker, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.