Overview

Dr. Diana Westerfield, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Westerfield works at BJC Medical Group Cardiology in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.