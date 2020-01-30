Overview

Dr. Diana Vitale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Vitale works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.