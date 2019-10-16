Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Levin Valencia works at
Locations
NYC Foot & Ankle Center2599 Broadway Ste A, New York, NY 10025 Directions (315) 287-1000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Diana Levin Valencia, DPM37 W End Ave Ph 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (212) 663-3668Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pm
NYC Foot & Ankle Center220 W 98th St Apt 1K, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 663-3668
Personal Podiatry875 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 776-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Valencia has great personality, she was very informative of the options for the treatment, considering our individual needs. She made surgery and recovery experience positive and easy! Her office staff was very caring and ready to help. No waiting in lines for appointment!
About Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1184056319
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Sch Med
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin Valencia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin Valencia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin Valencia speaks Russian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin Valencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.