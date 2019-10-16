See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Levin Valencia works at NYC Foot & Ankle Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYC Foot & Ankle Center
    2599 Broadway Ste A, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 287-1000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Diana Levin Valencia, DPM
    37 W End Ave Ph 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 663-3668
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    NYC Foot & Ankle Center
    220 W 98th St Apt 1K, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 663-3668
    Personal Podiatry
    875 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 776-2921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
First MTP Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
First MTP Cheilectomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Joint Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 16, 2019
    L. T. — Oct 16, 2019
    About Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1184056319
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Sch Med
    Internship
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

