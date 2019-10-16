Overview

Dr. Diana Levin Valencia, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Levin Valencia works at NYC Foot & Ankle Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.