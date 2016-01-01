Overview

Dr. Diana Trifa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Trifa works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.