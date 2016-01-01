Dr. Diana Trifa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trifa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Trifa, MD
Dr. Diana Trifa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 350-8217
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- Female
- 1588816300
- Cooper University
- Albert Einstein College of Medcine, University Hospital Targu Mures
- State University of New York - Downstate Flushing Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Dr. Trifa has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trifa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
