Dr. Diana Traquina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Traquina, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Traquina works at
Locations
New Brunswick Office181 Somerset St Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 965-8713
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 965-8709
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Traquina?
I give Dr. Traquina one million stars. She is very knowledgeable and very patient. She calmly explains everything and heard my daughter out. She allowed my child explain what was hurting and she had two ear surgeries (on different ears). Dr. Traquina explained everything to me as a mom and what to expect for post op. The exam chair is very cool looking and my daughter looks forward to check ups. If you need a HEENT specialist Dr. Traquina is the one !!!
About Dr. Diana Traquina, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traquina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Traquina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Traquina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traquina has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traquina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Traquina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traquina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traquina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traquina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.