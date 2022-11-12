Dr. Diana Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Sun, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Metro Dermatology - Flushing14472 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very attentive and understanding of my situation. I thought maybe I was overreacting when evaluating myself, but she reassured me that it is better than ignoring symptoms that would lead to something dangerous or irreversible. If I find something that really does seem jarring or bad I’ll be much more comfortable scheduling another appointment. After the visit I felt relieved and more educated than I was before.
About Dr. Diana Sun, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1952485526
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein College|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
