Overview

Dr. Diana Decotis-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Decotis-Smith works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Women's Health in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.