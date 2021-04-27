See All Neurologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Diana Skirk, MD

Neurology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Diana Skirk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Skirk works at East Shore Neurology in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine & Geriatrics Associates PA
    2571 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 4, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 757-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    The office staff is so nice and Dr. Skirk is the most thorough Dr. I have ever been to. I know if there is anything wrong with me she will find it.
    Eleanor Kuebel — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Diana Skirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1841248887
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Skirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skirk works at East Shore Neurology in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skirk’s profile.

    Dr. Skirk has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

