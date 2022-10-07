See All General Surgeons in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Diana Silverman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Diana Silverman, DO

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Diana Silverman, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Silverman works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Caremount Medical Group
    600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 516-1209
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 516-1209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Referred to Dr. Silverman by my Gynocologist Dr. Herde and my Primary Dr. Donovan. I had a lump that needed to be checked and Dr. Silverman was as compassionate as could be. She did a biopsy on the spot... and the results were good. She seemed a happy with them as I was.
    Karen Mines — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Silverman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Silverman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silverman to family and friends

    Dr. Silverman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silverman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Silverman, DO.

    About Dr. Diana Silverman, DO

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972793156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Midwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Silverman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Silverman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.