Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Sarkisyan works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care
    100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 601-7414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Insomnia
Ganglion Cyst
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Insomnia
Ganglion Cyst

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 25, 2022
I recently had an appointment with Dr Sarkisyan. She did not rush through my appointment. She took the time to examine me and ask about my health issues. She is professional and caring.
About Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538402482
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkisyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sarkisyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sarkisyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sarkisyan works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarkisyan’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkisyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkisyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

