Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkisyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Sarkisyan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkisyan?
I recently had an appointment with Dr Sarkisyan. She did not rush through my appointment. She took the time to examine me and ask about my health issues. She is professional and caring.
About Dr. Diana Sarkisyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1538402482
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkisyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarkisyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarkisyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkisyan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkisyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkisyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.