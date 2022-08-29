Overview

Dr. Diana Santini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Santini works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.