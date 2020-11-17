Overview

Dr. Diana Sandler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Sandler works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.