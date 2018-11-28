See All Pediatricians in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Reinhardt works at Indian Path Pediatrics in Kingsport, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur Garrett M.d. Ph.d Mpllc
    2212 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 392-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2018
    Chose this Dr. when my daughter was born due to coworkers recommendations and I'm glad I did! She's always been more than amazing. There's been a handful of times we've had to see other Dr.'s if she's been out & I can say they've been hit & miss. I've seen two other people that'd I'd consider using as a backup and the rest have been horrible (if she's in she's ALWAYS willing to work us in if necessary though). She's thorough, listens to everything, doesn't try to rush & my daughter LOVES her!
    KINGSPORT, TN — Nov 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO
    About Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811188436
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reinhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reinhardt works at Indian Path Pediatrics in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Reinhardt’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

