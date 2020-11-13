Dr. Ratki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Ratki, MD
Dr. Diana Ratki, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Nyc Health Hospitals North Central Bronx3424 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 519-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ratki, helped me with my alcohol addiction and PTSD, immensely. I am extremly grateful for the ready attention and patience she always shared with me.. Does Dr. Ratk accept Medicare in her private practice.
About Dr. Diana Ratki, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ratki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratki.
