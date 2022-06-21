Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery3700 Park East Dr Ste 160, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 508-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ponsky performed my rhinoplasty about five months ago and I couldn’t be happier with the results. I had wanted a rhinoplasty for over 20 years, and when I met Dr. Ponsky and saw her work I felt completely at ease to have her perform this surgery. I have also been going to Dr. Ponsky for fillers for over a year and I’m always pleased with the outcome. Dr. Ponsky and her staff are kind and beyond patient. They have always taken their time to answer my questions, sometimes multiple times. I cannot recommend Dr. Ponsky and her staff enough!
About Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
