Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Ponsky works at Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery
    3700 Park East Dr Ste 160, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 508-4055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Dermabrasion
Localized Fat Deposits
Big Ears
Dermabrasion
Localized Fat Deposits

Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Ponsky performed my rhinoplasty about five months ago and I couldn’t be happier with the results. I had wanted a rhinoplasty for over 20 years, and when I met Dr. Ponsky and saw her work I felt completely at ease to have her perform this surgery. I have also been going to Dr. Ponsky for fillers for over a year and I’m always pleased with the outcome. Dr. Ponsky and her staff are kind and beyond patient. They have always taken their time to answer my questions, sometimes multiple times. I cannot recommend Dr. Ponsky and her staff enough!
    C - Chagrin — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245338128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ponsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ponsky works at Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ponsky’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

