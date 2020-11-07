See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Diana Pollock, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Diana Pollock, MD

Sleep Medicine
2 (49)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Diana Pollock, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Pollock works at Clinical Neuro Sciences in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuro Sciences
    1417 S Belcher Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?

    Nov 07, 2020
    I have dealt with her for my dad 11 years ago and now my husband. She immediately recognized my father’s dementia (one of the worst kinds)and also handed me an excellent book to learn more about all the different kinds called “the 36 hour day” .She gave good suggestions for my dads diet and vitamins etc to be on to live his best life for 5 more years. Recently I went with my husband who is having memory problems and he liked her very much. We feel like it’s best to have her as his dr at this time. She gave great advice as far as his diet, vitamins and best way to live to slow his dementia which is minimal at this time. She ordered some tests that we feel will be helpful to assess any damage. I appreciate her candor and humor w us. My husband felt very comfortable . Neurologists sometimes have to give bad news, but we know she will try her hardest to help my husband live his best life .
    — Nov 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Pollock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Pollock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pollock to family and friends

    Dr. Pollock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pollock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Pollock, MD.

    About Dr. Diana Pollock, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609825942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ So Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock works at Clinical Neuro Sciences in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pollock’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Pollock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.