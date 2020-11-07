Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Pollock, MD
Dr. Diana Pollock, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Clinical Neuro Sciences1417 S Belcher Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (716) 250-2000
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have dealt with her for my dad 11 years ago and now my husband. She immediately recognized my father’s dementia (one of the worst kinds)and also handed me an excellent book to learn more about all the different kinds called “the 36 hour day” .She gave good suggestions for my dads diet and vitamins etc to be on to live his best life for 5 more years. Recently I went with my husband who is having memory problems and he liked her very much. We feel like it’s best to have her as his dr at this time. She gave great advice as far as his diet, vitamins and best way to live to slow his dementia which is minimal at this time. She ordered some tests that we feel will be helpful to assess any damage. I appreciate her candor and humor w us. My husband felt very comfortable . Neurologists sometimes have to give bad news, but we know she will try her hardest to help my husband live his best life .
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609825942
- Univ So Fla
- U South Fla Affil Hosp
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.