Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO
Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO
Overview
Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Okuniewski works at
Locations
-
1
Wherever Im needed200 N Madison St, Marshall, MI 49068 Directions (616) 867-5309
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184831547
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okuniewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okuniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okuniewski works at
Dr. Okuniewski has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okuniewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okuniewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okuniewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okuniewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okuniewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.