Dr. Diana Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Nguyen works at Dermatology Specialists in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.