Dr. Diana Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dermatology Specialists PA3005 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 699-0000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been to numerous dermatologists in my life due to my fair skin and issues I have had. I have never met anyone as thourough, professional, and polite, as Dr Diana Nguyen. She is the most outstanding Dr. of Dermatology i have ever met.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.