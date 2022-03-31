Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negreanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Negreanu works at
Locations
1
Endocrine Clinic Pcthe5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 317, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 256-4096
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
OMG FINALLY A doctor who Listened to my symptoms and concerns then immediately addressed them. Very knowledgeable, empathetic, and kind. Answered questions that I have been chasing answers for for years. Ordered several tests that other specialists missed or poo poo-ed! Tests that if positive will answer years of symptoms, pain, stress etc. So very thankful I found this doctor.
About Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538282447
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- Danbury Hospital
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negreanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
