Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Negreanu works at The Endocrine Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Clinic Pcthe
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 317, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 256-4096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypercalcemia
  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2022
    OMG FINALLY A doctor who Listened to my symptoms and concerns then immediately addressed them. Very knowledgeable, empathetic, and kind. Answered questions that I have been chasing answers for for years. Ordered several tests that other specialists missed or poo poo-ed! Tests that if positive will answer years of symptoms, pain, stress etc. So very thankful I found this doctor.
    S Luke — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538282447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHSU
    Residency
    • Danbury Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Negreanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negreanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Negreanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Negreanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Negreanu works at The Endocrine Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Negreanu’s profile.

    Dr. Negreanu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negreanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Negreanu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negreanu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negreanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negreanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.