Dr. Diana Mullis, MD
Dr. Diana Mullis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- MUSC
- Forensic Psychiatry
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Mullis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mullis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.