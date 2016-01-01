Dr. Diana Matatova, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matatova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Matatova, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Matatova, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Matatova works at
Office5311 E BROADWAY BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 468-6836
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Matatova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matatova accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matatova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matatova works at
Dr. Matatova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matatova.
