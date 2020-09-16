Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6859Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 415, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 768-6863
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Martinez treated my son for years.She is very kind, knowledgeable and very profesional .She follows up on her patients .She is an amazing doctor.Her staff are very helpful and friendly. I highly recommend Dr Martinez for pediatric neurology.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1972689107
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.