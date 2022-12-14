Dr. Diana Londono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Londono, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Londono, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
West Carroll412 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 218-0921
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- Medicare
As of today I have had several in-person and online appointments with Dr. Londono and I am so pleased to have such a great doctor. She is always prepared to discuss my case and is focused on me during our visit. She listens carefully and makes recommendations which have truly helped me. I had something of a scare from other doctors and had several imaging tests. Her expertise in reading the pictures resulted in an optimistic view and then a follow-up CT Scan in a few months. The issue had resolved itself. Her initial reading was such a relief and her ongoing care about other issues make me feel confident in her. In addition to her medical skills, Dr. Londono is a very kind, caring person.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144521329
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Med Ctr
- David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- Claremont McKenna College
- Urology
