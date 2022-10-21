Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linetskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cornwall, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Linetskaya works at
Locations
Cornwall Primary Care19 Laurel Ave, Cornwall, NY 12518 Directions (845) 534-7080
Christine E Jelalian, MD21 Laurel Ave Ste 240, Cornwall, NY 12518 Directions (845) 237-7050
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall70 Dubois St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 568-2315
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit and experience from start to finish was more than I could’ve hoped for as a patient. The courtesy and professionalism I received ……..There isn’t enough space on here to really express my gratitude. I will never stop referring people. If you’re reading my review I’m tellin you, YOU’VE FOUND YOUR DOCTOR stop looking and make an appointment!!!!!
About Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932256179
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Linetskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linetskaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Linetskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Linetskaya has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Linetskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linetskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linetskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.