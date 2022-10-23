Dr. Leu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Leu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Leu, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ.
Locations
1
Complete Endocrinology and Thyroid Center330 Ratzer Rd Ste D17, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 925-7077
2
Brightstar Care of Wayne and Fair Lawn601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 211, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 925-7077
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a plantar wart on my foot for months that wouldn’t seem to go away. Dr Leu was able to freeze it and it disappeared completely in about a month. Will definitely be back for any dermatology needs
About Dr. Diana Leu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leu has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.