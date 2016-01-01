See All Ophthalmologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Diana Leitner, MD

Ophthalmology
1.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diana Leitner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas University School of Medicine.

Dr. Leitner works at Grene Vision Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in Hutchinson, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grene Vision Group
    1277 N MAIZE RD, Wichita, KS 67212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 722-8883
    Woodlawn Office
    655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 684-5158
    Hutch East Office
    1708 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 663-7187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Diana Leitner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043572613
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    • Geisinger Medical Center, Danville Pa
    • University Of Kansas-Wichita School Of Medicine
    • Kansas University School of Medicine
    • Oberlin College, Ohio
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Leitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leitner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leitner has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

