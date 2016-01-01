Dr. Diana Leitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Leitner, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Leitner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas University School of Medicine.
Dr. Leitner works at
Locations
Grene Vision Group1277 N MAIZE RD, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 722-8883
Woodlawn Office655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 684-5158
Hutch East Office1708 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 663-7187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Leitner, MD
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043572613
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General
- Geisinger Medical Center, Danville Pa
- University Of Kansas-Wichita School Of Medicine
- Kansas University School of Medicine
- Oberlin College, Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leitner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leitner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leitner has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitner.
