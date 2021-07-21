Dr. Diana Laura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Laura, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Laura, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Laura works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 120, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 722-4739Monday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laura?
Que Feliz ustedes nos hacen ,gue lindo equipment de trabajo Ocala todas las intituciones de salud trabajaran con esa organization, limpieza y alegria
About Dr. Diana Laura, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1407219892
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami
- Lenox Hill Hospital New York
- New York University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laura works at
Dr. Laura has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laura has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.