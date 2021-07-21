Overview

Dr. Diana Laura, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Laura works at Texas Retina Associates in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.