Dr. Diana Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Lau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. Diana Lau, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1770506537
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
