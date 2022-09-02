Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Lau, MD
Dr. Diana Lau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group3851 Katella Ave Ste 150, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 314-1400
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Lau is nothing short of amazing. I was fortunate to have her see me for a broken clavicle. We had surgery scheduled and she ordered a CT scan just to make sure we knew what we we’re working with. Upon my first visit, she was able to discern that I had fractured ribs that the urgent doctor misdiagnosed as bruised ribs. The CT scan revealed a total of 14 rib fractures, pneumothorax, plural effusion, a collapsed left, and possible flail chest. She exuded genuine concern and called me after hours after she was able to review my CT scan with her colleagues. She told me to go to the emergency room immediately. The trauma surgeons validated her concerns and were surprised urgent care did not refer me to the emergency room when my accident first occurred. With the other injuries, surgery became a more complicated option. We opted against the surgery. 3 months later and periodic visits, I made a complete recovery. Dr. Lau’s thorough care is the reason. I am beyond grateful.
About Dr. Diana Lau, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
