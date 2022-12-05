Overview

Dr. Diana Kersten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Kersten works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.