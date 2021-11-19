Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Lakeview6000 University Ave Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2200
Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6214Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved here 3 years ago and had to select a new gyno, which I’m sure other women would agree is a hard task to find someone new you feel comfortable with. Dr. Kaufman is great. I have to get an unpleasant biopsy procedure done annually, something I dread, and she is so down to earth, honest, answers all my questions, and chats with me during the entire procedure to make sure I’m comfortable. I trust her opinion and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174743389
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.