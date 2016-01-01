Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Kantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Kantor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Mitchell R. Epstein MD PC3131 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (212) 586-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Kantor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003047218
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
