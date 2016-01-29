Dr. Jerez-Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4503 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 873-1177
-
2
Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay PA19039 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 948-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jerez-Martin?
Dr. Martin is brilliant with heart and soul dedication to her patients and her practice, heads off potential issues, few surprises only preparedness. She cares deeply and when there were no answers; she has tirelessly hunted the country for the very best specialists. I feel she would be there to help my children if something happened to me. I pray for her; thank God for her. She facilitated health in two very sick babies. 9 years later my twins are thriving! God keep her in your loving hands.CF
About Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1780688432
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerez-Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerez-Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerez-Martin has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerez-Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jerez-Martin speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerez-Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerez-Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerez-Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerez-Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.