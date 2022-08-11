See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Diana Huang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diana Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Diana Huang, MD in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diana Huang, MD
    131 Columbia Tpke Ste 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 949-1286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 11, 2022
    The doctor came in and greeted me very friendly. She is knowledgeable and caring. I feel very relaxed during my visits.
    Catherine — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Huang, MD
    About Dr. Diana Huang, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1467686162
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    • Barnard College-Columbia University
