Dr. Diana Heard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Heard, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Heard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Heard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Happy Valley Rehab Center5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D400, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-8977
-
2
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-8977
-
3
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
-
4
Glendale Obstetrics & Gynecology PC5605 W Eugie Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 298-8977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heard?
About Dr. Diana Heard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184643306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heard works at
Dr. Heard has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Heard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.