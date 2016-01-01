Dr. Diana Havill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Havill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Havill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They completed their residency with St Vincents Hosp-Richmond
Dr. Havill works at
Locations
Asana Integrated Medical Group6200 Canoga Ave Ste 350, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 528-6165
LV Psychiatric Care, Las Vegas, NV8872 S Eastern Ave Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 912-5872
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Imaging
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Havill, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003053307
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp-Richmond
- Long Island College Hosp
- Psychiatry
Dr. Havill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havill works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Havill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.