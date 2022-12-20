Overview

Dr. Diana Haidar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Haidar works at Ascension Medical Group Livonia Family Medicine Associates in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.